Tottenham Reportedly Join Manchester City in the Chase For Lyon Star Tanguy Ndombele

Spurs look to have made Lyon’s French Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele their primary target for the January transfer window, joining Manchester City in the chase to sign the player.

After a barren summer with no new signings coming through the door, the north London side are looking to splash the cash to bolster their stretched squad - and box-to-box midfielder Ndombele is the man they want.

Rumours in France have suggested that Spurs had a £40m bid for Ndombele rejected in the summer, as the youngster chose to sign a new deal keeping him in Ligue 1 until 2023. However, The Mirror now reports that Spurs look set to return with an improved offer.

That new contract along with his impressive start to the season and his recent national team call up means it's going to take a much larger bid of at least £55m to persuade Lyon to part with their star.

What makes the transfer even more difficult for Spurs is that they could face some stiff competition for his signature in the shape of table-toppers Manchester City.

City have been tracking the progress of the 21-year-old for a while, becoming particularly interested after his standout performance in Lyon's surprise victory over City at the Etihad in the Champions League.

Spurs however look to be in the driving seat for Ndombele's services, as Pep Guardiola's January midfield front-runners are reported to be Ajax’s Frankie De Jong or Wolves star Ruben Neves.