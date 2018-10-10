Tottenham Set to Welcome Back 3 First Team Stars Ahead of West Ham Clash

Tottenham are prepared to welcome three players back from injury for the club's Premier League clash against West Ham following the international break.

Spurs have endured a mixed start to the season having experienced both thrilling victories and disappointing defeats, where there performances across the board have come under scrutiny.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Injuries to key players has caused further pause for thought for manager Mauricio Pochettino as he looks to balance both results and his team's style of play.





football.london report that the Spurs boss is set to receive a timely boost to his ranks with key playmaker Christian Eriksen, midfielder Mousa Dembele and defender Serge Aurier all in contention to return to action on October 20.





Both Eriksen (abdominal) and Dembele (thigh) are integral members of Tottenham's starting eleven when fit and they have respectively missed four and two games respectively since sustaining their injuries.

On the other hand, Aurier (thigh) is set to restore Pochettino's full complement of right backs after his three game absence, but he is unlikely to jump ahead of Kieran Trippier in the pecking order as he continues to find his feet following his move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Moreover, the report claims both Dele Alli and striker Vincent Janssen remain without a return date, whilst key defender Jan Vertonghen is only expected to return to the fold on November 24 - the day Spurs host Chelsea.

In other news, Tottenham have reportedly made Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele their primary target for the January transfer window, with league rivals Manchester City also in the hunt for the Frenchman.