Unai Emery Given Major Boost as Arsenal Players Look Set to Return From Injury

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has received positive news regarding some of his injured players, going into the international break.

According to Football.London, Mesut Özil, who missed the Gunners' 5-1 away victory over Fulham on Sunday due to a back spasm, is set to return to full training.

The midfielder, who retired from international duty after alleged racial discrimination from his country's federation, will be hoping to be fit in time for Arsenal's encounter against Leicester, which takes place on October 22nd.

Francois Nel/GettyImages

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also expected to return to training next week after a two-month spell on the sidelines.

The 21-year-old started in Arsenal's opening day defeat to Premier League holders Manchester City, but hasn't featured since then, having sustained a small fracture to his left tibula in the loss to Pep Guardiola's men.

Greek centre-back, Konstantinos Mavropanos is another one due back at training by the end of the month after suffering from a groin strain. The defender is yet to make an appearance for Emery this campaign and missed the conclusion of last season, following a red card in their penultimate league fixture against Leicester.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Petr Čech, who has been replaced by summer signing Bernd Leno in the Arsenal goal, is also set to return in the next three to four weeks. The former Chelsea keeper suffered a hamstring injury in the Gunners' 2-0 victory against Watford in the latter stages of last month.

Meanwhile, skipper Laurent Koscielny is set to return to training next month. The defender has been working on his rehabilitation outside London Colney after rupturing his Achilles tendon in May against Atlético Madrid in the Europa League. The injury also meant he missed his country's World Cup triumph in the summer.