The U.S. women's national team has rolled through the group stage of Women's World Cup qualifying but still has one last piece of business to tend to when it faces Trinidad & Tobago in Cary, N.C., Wednesday night.

After beating Mexico and Panama by a combined 11-0 tally, the USA aims to finish off a perfect group run and put the final touches on a dominant first-place showing, which would allow the Americans to likely avoid facing Canada in the all-important semifinal round of the Concacaf Women's Championship. The two winners of the semifinals–each group winner plays the opposite group's runner-up–automatically qualify for the World Cup in France next summer, while the third-place winner will also book its ticket. The fourth-place finisher will have to face Argentina in an intercontinental playoff for another berth.

With its massive edge in goal differential over second-place Panama, who is also on six points after stunning Mexico to reach the semifinals in Wednesday's earlier match, the U.S. is in command and doesn't particularly need the win it's expected to secure, but it will surely want to go into the knockout rounds with positive momentum.

The U.S. dominated possession in the stages and nearly got on the board as the clock hit the four-minute mark, with Tobin Heath blazing a cross through the six-yard box. Alex Morgan appeared to be in possession to redirect it in, but the star forward missed on her offering, letting T&T off with just the warning shot.

A minute later, the U.S. thought it had scored, when Julie Ertz tapped home a loose ball after Lindsey Horan's header off a free kick hit off the post, but Ertz was ruled offside, thus disallowing the goal.

After a couple of more close calls, in which the U.S. hit the post again and Horan fired a volley over the bar, the Americans scored. Heath looked for Morgan again on a low cross from the right, and this time the forward redirected it home, turning her body and glancing it in to make it 1-0 in the ninth minute.

Alex Morgan scores the 93rd goal of her decorated #USWNT career to kick off the scoring vs. Trinidad & Tobago (via @FoxSoccer) pic.twitter.com/iqMk4hlQCh — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) October 10, 2018

The U.S. kept goalkeeper Saundra Baron busy after that, forcing two highlight-reel saves before the quarter-hour mark that kept the deficit one at the time.

The woodwork was also Baron's best friend, with Morgan firing a 25th-minute blast that hit the crossbar, marking the third time the U.S. hit the frame of the goal in the early going.

Baron then denied Morgan on her own in the 29th minute, with Kelley O'Hara finding Morgan at the near post, only for the T&T goalkeeper to block her shooting lane and make the save.

The post saved Baron again in the 40th minute, when Crystal Dunn let a 20-yard blast fly, only to hit the left upright.

At last, the U.S. had another shot find the back of the net, and it came from Rose Lavelle, whose long-range blast beat Baron to make it 2-0. A minute later, Lavelle was at it again, cleaning up a loose ball out in front and poking it home to extend the lead to 3-0 as the rain strengthened at Sahlen's Stadium.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Our time. Our XI. Our group to win.



Lineup notes » https://t.co/qVWsQtEOor pic.twitter.com/zxVI3Zcotr — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) October 10, 2018

The U.S. will play in Sunday's semifinals, with the identity of its opponent determined on Thursday. Canada currently leads Group B with six points and has a vastly superior goal differential, while Jamaica and Costa Rica are level on three points, with the later maintaining a +8 goal differential between the two. Jamaica gets to face Cuba, which has yet to score and conceded 20 times in two matches, while Costa Rica must face Canada in their respective group finales.