Wales Manager Ryan Giggs Confirms Gareth Bale Will Miss Clash With Spain Through Injury

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has revealed that Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will not feature in Thursday's clash with Spain as a result of muscle fatigue.

The 29-year-old was forced off the field during Madrid's shock 1-0 defeat to Alaves and will not be risked during Thursday's friendly match, with the hope that he will be available for Wales' UEFA Nations League match with the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday.

During his pre-match press conference, Giggs was asked about Bale's condition and whether he will feature in either of Wales' fixtures. He is quoted by Marca as saying: "It's not serious and he might have a chance for Tuesday, but we'll have to take it one day at a time.

"We don't want to take any risks with him, we are preparing for both scenarios for the Ireland game."

Marca previously reported that Madrid were keen for Bale to remain in the Spanish capital, but could not provide a medical report detailing any injury to the Welshman. As a result, they were powerless to prevent Giggs involving Bale in his squad, but it was agreed by everybody involved that Bale would not feature against Spain.

Giggs concluded by discussing the match with Spain, admitting that it will be fantastic preparation for the following match with the Republic of Ireland. He said: "We want to win tomorrow, but on Tuesday there will be three points in play.

"It's difficult but exciting to play against the best teams in the world and Luis Enrique is one of the best coaches."

Bale has made 72 appearances for his country since making his debut as a 16-year-old in 2006. Since then, he has managed an impressive 30 goals and 12 assists for his country, including three goals in Wales' phenomenal run to the semi-final of Euro 2016.