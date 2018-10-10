West Ham Forward Reveals How He Deals With 'Ongoing' Knee Injury

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

West Ham forward Marko Arnautović has disclosed the full extent of his ongoing knee injury.

The Austrian has cemented his place in Manuel Pellegrini's starting lineup and has already played his part in five goals (scoring four and providing one assist) in the Premier League. The former Stoke City man continued his impressive form in 2018, which has seen him involved in more league goals than anyone except for Mohamed Salah.

However, despite his fine run of form, many Hammers fans can't help but grimace every time the forward goes to ground, as a result of an ongoing knee injury.


Arnautović has completed 90 minutes on just three occasions all season, including their last match against Brighton and Hove Albion, which West Ham lost, and for that reason, many believe that the international break would be the ideal time for the Austrian to be rested.

Yet despite the injury, which has caused him to train less, the West Ham forward remains keen on playing through the pain.


Arnautović told Sky Sports: "The knee is not the best, I'm fit, I can play, but I'm not training a lot, also at West Ham and I try to recover my knee. It's going to take some time, I've got some inflammation in my bone but I am always ready to play on the weekend so it's just one of those things."

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Arnautović also suggested that after each game, he requires a few days to recover and usually participates in a full training session midweek.

"Obviously after a game I need some rest, like two or three days, but then middle of the week I am training normal with the team and training full and on the weekend I play, that's the most important thing.

"Obviously you can't do anything on this bone bruise, you can't change it, you can't do nothing, you just have to treat it good, you have to settle it down but I can handle the pain so for me, for the games I'm 100% fit."

