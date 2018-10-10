West Ham Midfielder Remains on Schedule to Return for Premier League Clash Against Burnley

By 90Min
October 10, 2018

West Ham have been buoyed by the news that Jack Wilshere remains on course to return for the club's Premier League meeting with Burnley at the start of November, according to reports. 

Wilshere, 26, has been forced to watch from the sidelines since the Hammers' defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of September due to a previous ankle injury.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

According to Claret and Hugh, it was discovered that a screw in Wilshere's ankle from a previous surgery whilst at Arsenal had become loose, meaning a new procedure was required to rectify the issue. 


The surgery went as planned and with the midfielder only needing a short period of rest and rehabilitation he is scheduled to return to fist team action when West Ham host the Clarets on November 3. 

The news will come as a major boost to Manuel Pellegrini after he was again robbed of a midfielder after Carlos Sanchez suffered a long term injury when he sustained knee ligament damage during the Carabao Cup victory over Macclesfield.

Since Wilshere was forced out of action the Hammers have lost just once in the Premier League and have picked up a total of seven points from an available 12 to lift the club to 15th position, with the midfield trio of Mark Noble, Declan Rice and Pedro Obiang taking centre stage.

Moreover, Manuel Lanzini has hit another landmark on his road to recovery from a serious knee injury after posting a video on his social media channels showing him kicking a ball, while Winston Reid is also tracking along nicely for a return in January. 

Following the international break West Ham will welcome Tottenham to the London Stadium. 

