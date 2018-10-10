'Would Love Him': Liverpool Fans on Twitter Get Excited Over Prospect of Securing Dutch Starlet

Liverpool's quest to form a formidable squad capable of consistently competing for major honours ensures a host of players are linked with a move to Merseyside, the latest of whom is PSV starlet Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn, 21, has been tipped for super stardom in his native Netherlands after notching 12 goals and 15 assists in his last 40 Eredivisie appearances, leaving the Liverpool faithful excited about the prospect of seeing him at Anfield.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Sport report that Bergwijn's performances have also attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United, AC Milan and Barcelona - adding that the winger is understood to have a €20m release clause.





Although Bergwijn is not likely to displace Liverpool's current attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the 21 year old could be of use in a role similar to that of summer addition Xherdan Shaqiri.

Bergwijn would add pace on the wing and add further strength in depth to Jurgen Klopp's side, and as the club would not need to break the bank for him many fans are excited about the potential acquisition...

OH YES ! I LOVE THIS KID 😍😍😍😃 — BOUM 🤯🔴💣 (@OXMO800) October 8, 2018

The future is looking brighter than Firmino’s teeth — Josh (@Josh_LFC4life) October 8, 2018

Would love him. I watch the eredivisie every week. He's very good — Jarno (@ftblJarno) October 8, 2018

Hope this is true. Would be a great January signing — Alright Pal! (@deityyoga) October 8, 2018

Others are desperate to see strength in depth across the attack..