adidas CEO Backs Arsenal for Future Success After 'Underperforming' in Recent Years

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted has declared that Arsenal are on the verge of something big, following a disappointing few seasons for the Gunners.

The London side have finally sought some change, getting rid of Arsene Wenger at the end of last season to hire former Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery. And they just closed a massive £300m kid deal with sportswear giants adidas.

The club announced their massive deal on Monday, revealing that they will be dropping their current Puma sponsors in favour of the aforementioned. The deal will see them earn £60m every season, twice the amount they're raking in with Puma.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Rorsted reckons the Gunners are now on an upward trend after bringing Emery in over the summer but jokingly lamented over the fact that the club's players were still donning their Puma kits when they thrashed Fulham on Sunday.


“When we look upon the Arsenal brand, it’s a stellar global brand that’s been underperforming in the last couple of years," he said in quotes cited by the Sun.

“We believe that long-term there is so much upside in Arsenal. Football is by far the single biggest sport in the world.

“If you look upon how they’re playing right now, 5-1 against Fulham, playing some of the best football, some of the best goals were made.

“Ramsey when he made the goal with the heel, it’s just stellar football. They had a good weekend but in the wrong kit!”

The Gunners have bounced back from their wobbly early-season form to sneak into fourth place in the Premier League table and are now just two points adrift of the top sides who are all tied on 20 points in first, second and third.

They have been tipped to finish out of the top four by the end of the season, yet Emery will look to have the final word.

