Agent Reveals Inter Winger Matteo Politano Was Close to Joining Napoli Before San Siro Switch

The agent of Inter winger Matteo Politano has spoken about how his client was close to signing for Napoli before Inter swooped for the 25-year-old, taking him on loan with an option to buy.

Davide Lippi, who is also the agent of Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini, spoke to a radio station in Italy, where he confirmed that Politano, who only has one international cap to his name, was close to joining Napoli before his switch to San Siro.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to sources on the Italian website Calcio Mercato, the agent said: "Last January Napoli did everything and more to take Politano and I did my best to help him, then there were a lot of problems with Sassuolo.





"Napoli was also willing to spend a very important figure for Politano, then the operation did not go to plan because Sassuolo had too much need for him and in fact was a crucial player. "

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

However, once Politano was alerted to the interest from Inter, despite ongoing negotiations with Napoli, the winger made the switch to Inter.





"Even in July, Napoli got underway, but Inter moved first," the agent added.

Politano has been ever present for Inter this season is Serie A, representing the Nerazzurri ten times, scoring once and creating two assists for his side - even catching a beer thrown by a fan in the Champions League game with PSV.