Ajax Reportedly Set Monstrous Asking Price for Starlets Matthijs de Ligt & Frenkie de Jong

Dutch giants Ajax have set a €130m asking price for clubs looking to sign both Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong next summer, according to reports.

The two Netherlands internationals have been linked with moves to a number of top sides across Europe, with a handful of the continents biggest spenders interested in bringing both youngsters to their respective clubs.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Reigning La Liga champions Barcelona have most notably been linked with the two stars in recent months, and Voetbalzone report that Ajax have set a combined €130m price tag for the players amid interest from Catalonia.





It has been speculated that scouts from Barça, who have been watching de Ligt and de Jong for some time, will be in attendance when then Ajax pair feature for their country against Germany during the UEFA Nations League on October 13.





De Ligt, the younger of the two players, has emerged as the hottest defensive prospect in Europe over the last year. At just 19, the Amsterdam-born centre back has already put in commanding performances against big teams on the continent, most recently against Bayern Munich.

Midfielder de Jong, meanwhile, has only recently announced himself as a top-class player. The 21-year-old has 50 appearances to his name with de Godenzonen - 26 less than de Ligt - but is already on a number of club's wishlist ahead of 2019.

TF-Images/GettyImages

At €130m, Europe's financial powerhouses are unlikely to be put off as they will see the deal as a long-term investment. De Jong arguably has a decade left to perform as one of the best midfielders on the planet, while de Ligt will have even longer to cement his place in the history books outside of his hometown.