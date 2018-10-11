Arsenal Consider Move for £44m Turkish Winger as Unai Emery Eyes Further Squad Improvements

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Over the summer, Arsenal strengthened weaknesses across the team with a handful of defensively focused signings. However, the Gunners may soon look a little further up field in hopes of bringing in some extra attacking fire-power to the side.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta Dello Sport has reported that Arsenal are interested in Turkish international and Roma winger Cengiz Ünder.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

After bringing in the likes of Bernd Leno and the two veteran defenders, Stephan Lichtsteiner and Sokratis Papastathopoulos, to shore up Arsenal's defence - and also adding to the deep-lying midfield position with Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira - it seems Arsenal will now refocus their transfer efforts on more attacking players such as Ünder.

Though it won't be an easy purchase for the Gunners, if Unai Emery does decide to pursue the 21-year-old. 


Arsenal are likely to face stiff competition from other teams such as Tottenham and Bayern Munich, who are both vying for Ünder's signature. 

This recent attention comes as no surprise, as the Roma forward has been in fine form for a while now. 

Last season he managed seven goals and provided one assist in Serie A. And so far, in all competitions, he has featured eight times; scoring two goals and claiming an impressive 4 assists.

With a contract running until June 2022, the Turkish international won't be expected to move for cheap. Though it is believed that Roma would part with their man for around €40-50m, as reported by CalcioNews24.

Back at Arsenal, with Aaron Ramsey looking increasingly likely to leave north London, the Welshman's position may be replaced by players within the squad. The likes of Alex IwobiHenrikh Mkhitaryan, and the promising Emile Smith Rowe, are all capable of playing a more central role in the attacking midfield position. 


And after losing the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Theo Walcott in recent transfer markets, the Arsenal squad has been lacking in wide players. It seems Emery might prefer a wider man, such as Ünder, to come in if Ramsey does leave.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

However, Tottenham didn't make a single transfer over the summer, so their fas will be desperate to see some new blood. And Bayern Munich have been in the hunt for a winger capable of replacing either Arjen Robben or Franck Ribéry for some time now. 

If Arsenal do make a move for Cengiz Ünder, don't expect them to be the only ones. 

More Soccer

