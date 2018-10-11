Arsenal Fans React to Michael Carrick Revealing How Close He Was to Becoming a Gunner

Arsenal fans have reacted to Michael Carrick revealing that he was close to joining the Gunners in 2004.

The retired midfielder - now a coach at Manchester United following a successful 12-year spell as a player at Old Trafford - was apparently set to sign for the Gunners and would have done so had it not been for Cesc Fabregas changing Arsene Wenger's mind.

In his new book, Between the Lines, the former player reveals having met with Wenger ahead of what he thought was going to be the deal of his life, only for the Spaniard to scupper the move.

"On the Sunday, I settled down at home in Theydon Bois, Epping, to watch Arsenal, my team to be, in the Community Shield against Manchester United," Carrick wrote in an excerpt extracted by The Times. I saw that a kid, Cesc Fàbregas, only 17, started in Vieira’s place.

"Fàbregas played a blinder but I didn’t think too much about the significance. I sat at home on Sunday night waiting for the call to arrange details of the next day. Arsenal! I couldn’t wait.

Michael Carrick was on the verge of joining Arsenal before a standout display from Cesc Fabregas in the Community Shield in 2004 caused the move to collapse... pic.twitter.com/K1IJiZEuDG — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) October 10, 2018

"But I waited, and waited, and that call never came. The next day, I had to go into training at West Ham instead and, on the way, David phoned to say he’d had a call from Dein.

"David relayed the gist of his message, like, “I’m sorry, the manager says we don’t need Michael. Fàbregas is coming through like he is. Sorry, the deal’s off.” Fàbregas’s performance changed Wenger’s mind about needing me."

Below are some of the reactions from Arsenal fans:

We lost carrick because of fabregas? — KWESI AFC🇬🇭 (@KwesiSimple) October 10, 2018

Would've taken Michael all day and have a carbenate full of premier league trophies right now...wrong move from Wengz — Cyril Blose@CB10 (@CyrilBlose) October 11, 2018

@lamz992 add him to the list loool. Wenger is something else — J49 (@Axelrod__) October 10, 2018

Good. He couldn’t lace Cesc’s boots as a player. — Martin C (@Martin150975) October 10, 2018

Fabregas betray us later on 🤧 — KWESI AFC🇬🇭 (@KwesiSimple) October 10, 2018

Thank god for cesc — Louis Richards (@EkkohHD) October 10, 2018

Of course, you know how the story ends. Carrick went on to win five Premier League titles and the Champions League with United while Fabregas had to leave the Emirates to win major trophies, although he did lift the FA Cup with the Gunners in 2005.