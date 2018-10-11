Barcelona Official Criticises Arturo Vidal for Disrespecting Teammates & Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona general manager Pep Segura has criticised summer signing Arturo Vidal for disrespecting his teammates and coach after the Chilean midfielder voiced unhappiness over a lack of playing time and expects the player to rectify it.





Vidal was named on the bench by Ernesto Valverde and played only three minutes of the contest at Wembley. In all, the 31-year-old has started only twice since moving to Camp Nou from Bayern Munich and has voiced his displeasure at not playing.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Vidal, who has sparked speculation of a fall out through his social media activity, has most recently described himself as 'not happy' and 'irritated' by the situation.

Speaking to Catalan publication Sport in a lengthy interview, Segura believes that Vidal's actions lacked professionalism and have shown disrespect to his Barça colleagues, although he understands the frustration is born out of the player's desire to be out on the pitch.

"Vidal's situation is very clear," Segura explained.

"In the first place, with its manifestations, it is a demonstration of having a very large personal will to play and serve FC Barcelona, to help win everything, as he said in the presentation.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

"On the negative side, it does not have the finesse that a professional should have regarding the coach and his teammates.

"In a club as big as Barça, with such great professionals as there are, Vidal knows that he has made a mistake, that he has committed a lack of respect for his teammates and I am sure he will rectify."