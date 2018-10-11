Bayern Munich Make €80m-Rated Defender Top January Target as Crisis Point Looms

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have become the latest club to shortlist Inter's Milan Škriniar following the Bavarians poor start to the new season, according to reports in Italy.

The 23-year-old centre back in quickly becoming a household name across Europe thanks to his commanding displays for the Nerazzurri, as well as with Sampdoria during the 2016/17 campaign.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

A number of Europe's biggest and best clubs have previously made a move for Škriniar, but Inter have rebuffed every approach for their defensive rock so far, including from Manchester City and Barcelona.

Bayern Munich will become the latest club to test the waters if Tuttosport (via Calciomercato) are to be believed. It is claimed that Inter will demand roughly €80m to part ways with the Slovakia international in January if the German outfit decide to make their move.

The young defender will be seen as a long-term partner for the impressive Niklas Süle once Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng are moved on.

A move for Škriniar would see Bayern Munich smash their current transfer record by a long way, something which offers a sign as to how serious the club's top brass are tacking the current dip in form.

Bayern currently sit four points off the top in the Bundesliga this season, having dropped points in each of their last four games across all competitions, including against Augsburg, Hertha BSC and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Head coach Niko Kovač is also feeling the pressure, and results will have to turn around otherwise he could be kicked out of the club just months after his appointment.

