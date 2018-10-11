Belgian Teammates Claim Eden Hazard Is on Level With Neymar & Mbappe After Best Ever Start to Season

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard is currently the best he has ever been and is performing at the same level as global superstars like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the two most expensive players in history. That is the opinion of two of the Belgian's international teammates.

Hazard has scored seven goals in eight Premier League games this season, while he was also responsible for a sublime solo effort that knocked Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup last month.

The former Lille winger has always been top class since moving to Chelsea in 2012, but Tottenham and Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld believes he has never been better than he is now.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

"He is doing very well. In my view, this is the best Hazard we have ever seen," the centre-back is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard while on international duty.

Paris Saint-Germain and Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier has echoed those sentiments, comparing Hazard to Neymar and Mbappe, players he trains with every day at club level.

"Hazard is currently at the same level as Neymar and Mbappe. They play at a high level every week," Meunier explained.

Hazard's explosive start to the 2018/19 season has seen speculation of a move to Real Madrid resurface over the last week or so. The 27-year-old has just under two years left on his current Chelsea contract and admitted recently that he is torn over whether to stay or go.

"I don't want that (to leave under a cloud like Thibaut Courtois)," he said.

"I want what's good for me, but I want what's good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don't want to say: 'Yes, I am signing a new contract' and then in the end I don't end up signing. So I will see. Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go.

"Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January."

