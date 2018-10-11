English Premier League club Chelsea is trying a new approach to help counter anti-Semitism from fans at matches. The club plans to offer racist fans the option of visiting the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz as part of an educational course instead of facing a ban from the stadium or losing their season tickets, according to The Sun.

Club owner Roman Abramovich, who is Jewish, is helping lead the initiative.

"If you just ban people, you will never change their behavior," Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck told The Sun. "This policy gives them the chance to realize what they have done, to make them want to behave better.

"In the past, we would take them from the crowd and ban them, for up to three years. Now we say 'You did something wrong. You have the option. We can ban you or you can spend some time with our diversity officers, understanding what you did wrong.'"

In September 2017, the club criticized many of its fans for using anti-Semitic chants against rivals Tottenham.

The Blues also sent a group to Auschwitz for the annual March of the Living in April.