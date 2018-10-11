Christian Eriksen Emerges as 'Plan A' for Real Madrid After Eden Hazard Chase Put on Back-Burners

Real Madrid have put Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen at the top of their transfer wishlist as they look for long-term replacements to the ageing Luka Modrić, according to reports.

The Dane moved to north London from Ajax in 2013 for just €13.5m, a transfer which has proved to be one of the best value for money deals in recent years.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Eriksen has been touted for moves across the continent ever since he first stepped onto the pitch in Amsterdam, but his performances with Tottenham has seen the list of potential destinations for the midfielder whittled down to just European football's elite clubs.

The 26-year-old has been seriously linked with Barcelona in the past, but Cadena Cope's El Partidazo radio show (via Sport) believe that Eriksen is now a 'Plan A' transfer target for Real Madrid, alongside Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar.

It was also explained how the highly rumoured move for Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard has had to be put on hold for the time being. Although Los Blancos are still interested in the Belgium winger, talks will currently take a backseat.

There doesn't appear to be too much in this story just yet, but a move to Real Madrid would be almost impossible for Eriksen to turn down next summer, and Tottenham's stance is only getting weaker as the midfielder has under two years left on his current contract.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Eriksen would become just the fourth Danish players to ever be in their ranks. During the 1970's, Henning Jensen swapped Borussia Mönchengladbach for Madrid and would go on to make 27 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals.





More recently, both Michael Laudrup and Thomas Gravesen have tried their luck in the Spanish capital, a move which favoured the former much more than the latter.