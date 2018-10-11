Crystal Palace's Alexander Sorloth Admits Frustration With Lack of Game Time So Far This Season

October 11, 2018

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has admitted he is frustrated with the amount of time he has spent on the bench since his move to the Eagles, in particular this season.

The 22-year-old has struggled to get consistent game time under Roy Hodgson and has only managed one goal in 13 appearances in all competitions for the Selhurst Park side.

Sorloth has now admitted he wants to be playing more regularly but also reiterated that there is more football to be played throughout the season before he makes a decision on his future.

"It's frustrating to sit on the bench, especially when I'm young and hungry to show how good I am," he told Norwegian publication VG, as quoted by Football.London. "I arrived at Palace with very high confidence so it is a contrast.


"There is still a lot of time before January and there are a lot of matches," he added. "I hope there are some chances that I will take. So, let's see what's happening in January."

Palace have struggled for goals so far this season, only netting five in eight Premier League games, with three of those strikes coming from star man Wilfried Zaha.

Christian Benteke has played four league games but has recently undergone knee surgery and hasn't made an appearance for Palace since the 2-0 loss to Southampton in early September.

In the 1-0 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break, Zaha was deployed as a central striker alongside Jordan Ayew but neither forward could make the breakthrough as Palace fell to a fifth league defeat of the season.

