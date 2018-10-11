Former Aston Villa Chairman Sir Doug Ellis Passes Away Aged 94

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Sir Doug Ellis, who was the chairman of Aston Villa between 1968 and 1975 and again between 1982 and 2006, has died at the age of 94.

A close relative told the Birmingham Mail of Ellis' passing on Thursday morning. He is said to have died peacefully overnight at his home in Cheshire.

Ellis always said that his biggest regret was not attending the 1982 European Cup final, which Aston Villa won against Bayern Munich for their only major European trophy. 

Ellis returned to his position as chairman that summer and Villa spent only one year outside the top-flight during the rest of his tenure. They finished second in the inaugural Premier League season in 1992/93 and won the League Cup twice in the 1990s.

Ill health forced Ellis to step down in 2006, whereupon he was named Emeritus President. He was knighted in 2012 for charitable services. He is survived by his wife Heidi and three sons.

Getty Images/GettyImages

After years of mismanagement under Randy Lerner and Dr Tony Xia, it would have pleased Ellis to see Villa back in good hands before his passing, now under the ownership of Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens.

He also served on the boards of Birmingham City, Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the latter as chairman.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)