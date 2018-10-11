Former Newcastle Boss Kevin Keegan Reveals the One England Star Who 'Sometimes' Excites Him

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Former England manager Kevin Keegan has spoken out against the talent in the England national team set up, revealing only a handful of players excite him sporadically.


Delivering what can best be described as a backhanded compliment, former Newcastle boss Keegan claimed that Dele Alli is the only current English player who excites him.

He said, as quoted by the Times: “I wouldn’t say any of the England players really excite me. Dele Alli sometimes. He does things.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Whilst the original statement does seem a little harsh on the other players in Gareth Southgate's squad, Keegan added: "Harry Kane is exciting in a different way. He reminds me a lot of Alan Shearer. But England need someone with a bit of magic like [Luka] Modric or [Eden] Hazard."


Speaking at the Cheltenham Literary Festival, Keegan further lamented England's lack of Hazard-like quality.

He added: “If someone gave me a football club tomorrow and said you can sign any one player in the world, I’d take Eden Hazard. He’s the next Lionel Messi. He’s almost at that level already. He has this incredible vision and the really great players have a trick.”

VIRGINIE LEFOUR/GettyImages

Keegan may have a point - England don't quite have a player on Eden Hazard's level in terms of creativity - but his words do seem a little harsh when you consider how well England did in the World Cup this year. 

And when you add into the equation the new talent Gareth Southgate has included in the most recent Three Lions squad, it seems Keegan ought to be a bit more optimistic. The likes of Ryan Maddison, Mason Mount, and Jadon Sancho are all set for potential debuts during this international break.

In particular, Sancho has been in incredible form this season playing for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. In the German top division, Sancho has six assists to his name and one goal in just 214 minutes of game time.

If Sancho can translate that sort of form onto the international stage, Keegan might yet find true excitement in the shape of a current England player. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)