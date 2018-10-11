World Cup champion France and Iceland will square off in an international friendly on Thursady, Oct. 11, at Stade de Roudourou. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The French national team is coming off a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League in September. France coach Didier Deschamps recalled Marseille winger Dimitri Payet to the upcoming squad after midfielder Nabil Fekir was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Iceland, which became the smallest country to reach the World Cup this past summer, is coming off back-to-back UEFA Nations League losses against Switzerland and Belgium.

France and Iceland have met 12 times. The two sides last met in July 2016 in the UEFA European Championship quarterfinals, where France won 5-2. France is 9-0-3 all-time against Iceland.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.

