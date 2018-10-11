How to Watch France vs. Iceland: Friendly Live Stream, Time

How to watch France and Iceland play an international friendly on Thursday, Oct. 11.

By Kaelen Jones
October 11, 2018

World Cup champion France and Iceland will square off in an international friendly on Thursady, Oct. 11, at Stade de Roudourou. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The French national team is coming off a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League in September. France coach Didier Deschamps recalled Marseille winger Dimitri Payet to the upcoming squad after midfielder Nabil Fekir was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Iceland, which became the smallest country to reach the World Cup this past summer, is coming off back-to-back UEFA Nations League losses against Switzerland and Belgium.

France and Iceland have met 12 times. The two sides last met in July 2016 in the UEFA European Championship quarterfinals, where France won 5-2. France is 9-0-3 all-time against Iceland.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)