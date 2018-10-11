Harry Kane Desperate to Start Nations League Games Despite Being Pulled From England Training

Tottenham striker Harry Kane wants to feature against both Croatia and Spain during the international break, despite being among a handful of players who given extra rest during training earlier this week.

The 25-year-old would ordinarily be the first name on Gareth Southgate's teamsheet, especially for competitive fixtures, but Kane has supposedly been battling with post-World Cup fatigue throughout the current season.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Despite this, the Daily Mail believe Kane is pushing to get revenge against Croatia, who knocked England out of the World Cup, and Spain, the victors during a UEFA Nations League match back in September.

England manager Southgate could go down a similar route that he did during the last international break surrounding concerns over Kane's fitness. The Tottenham striker started from the outset against Luis Enrique's Spain, but he was then rested a few days later against Switzerland.

Harry Kane has an outstanding goal scoring record for Spurs and has led his nation valiantly at the World Cup. Yet he still has his critics. It's time for people to truly accept Kane's quality. One of the best strikers in the world, and surely the best in the Premier League. — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) October 4, 2018

The Mail also reported how Kane was among half a dozen players who were given a break from England's light training on Tuesday following a busy schedule. Among them were the four players involved in Sunday's heavyweight clash between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Teenager Jadon Sancho was also allowed to sit out part of the session after his busy schedule with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, where he is increasingly becoming an indispensable part of their squad.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

England fans across the country will be keen on seeing Kane feature when the Three Lions take on World Cup finalists Croatia. The Tottenham star missed a brilliant opportunity to score during their semi-final meeting back in July.