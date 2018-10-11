Argentina will face Iraq in a friendly at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, Oct. 11.

This will be Argentina's third international contest since it was eliminated by France in the World Cup. Argentina defeated Guatemala 3-0 thanks to three goals all scored within 17 minutes of each other during the first half in September and then drew 0–0 with Colombia. It is still playing without Lionel Messi and a number of other veterans, who have stepped away, at least temporarily, from the national team which is under the guidance of interim manager Lionel Scaloni.

Iraq, meanwhile, is coming off a 2–2 draw with Kuwait.

Argentina next faces Brazil in a friendly, while Iraq will face Saudi Arabia.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports en Español, beIN Sports

Live Stream: Sling TV. beIn Sports Connect USA. You can also watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

