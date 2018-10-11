James Maddison Reveals How He Reacted After Being Told About Recent England Call Up

James Maddison’s fine form for Leicester City this season was rewarded with a call up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the final round of UEFA Nations League matches against Croatia and Spain.

Despite earning vast amounts of praise for his performances this season in the Premier League, Maddison has admitted that was not expecting the call, and that he had been left speechless when he received the confirmation he had been named in England’s senior squad.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming matches, as reported by Leicestershire Live, he said: “I got a call. I think I was just at my home. I answered the phone and I didn’t know what to say, to be honest…I wasn’t expecting it and it was one of those pinch yourself moments.

“I put the phone down and just stared at the wall for a few moments. It is a childhood dream to be called up to the England squad. I am honoured and truly grateful to be here.

“I think I called my mum and dad. I had to let them know. They have come to watch me up and down the country.”

Maddison has made eight appearances for the Foxes so far this season with a return of three goals and two assists. The Coventry-born midfielder has made the transition from the Championship to Premier League seamlessly.

“I knew I had been playing well for Leicester and I have started all the Premier League games so far this season, and I have had a relatively good start personally as well, but you can never expect it,” he told the media at press day at St George’s Park.

“It is such a big honour to come and play with England and get the call from Gareth. I am truly honoured."