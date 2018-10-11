Javi Gracia Edging Closer to Signing New Three-Year Deal With Watford

Javi Gracia will put pen to paper on a new three-year contract with Watford and an announcement is set to be made soon, according to reports.

The Hornets have gone into the international break sitting in the top half of the Premier League table, level on points with Manchester United. They can even move into the European places with a win against Wolves after the latest round of UEFA Nations League fixtures.

Watford will now look to ensure Gracia doesn't leave the club at the end of the season - when his current contract is set to expire. They will offer the Spaniard a three-year deal, and the Telegraph claims that the head coach is ready to sign on the dotted line.

The 48-year-old has had a stunning start to life at Vicarage Road in his first full season in charge.

Gracia was brought in to replace Marco Silva back in January and he helped guide the club to a solid mid-table finish, eventually ending the campaign eight points clear of the drop when all was said and done.

I really, really like Javi. He’s brought the feel-good factor back, something which went missing in spells last season. Not to mention his brilliant conduct off the pitch and his appreciation towards the supporters. Think we have a top coach and bloke. #watfordfc pic.twitter.com/KiToJ7Q2tO — Jacob Culshaw (@Culshaw17) September 4, 2018

Gracia oversaw his first summer transfer window where, although Richarlison was moved on to Everton, eight new faces joined the Hornets squad, including the likes of Ben Wilmot, Adam Masina and Ben Foster.

His first full Premier League season has been a sensation too. Results have dipped off recently, but Gracia was able to pick up some vital points in the early stages of the campaign, including against Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham.

The Hornets will be hopeful that their level of performance can maintain some sort of consistency this season, although fans will also be dreaming of snatching the last available Europa League qualification spot come May.