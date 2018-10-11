Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Available for Huddersfield Match After Recovering From Injury

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Liverpool's attacking options will be bolstered after the international break by the return of Adam Lallana, who is fit again after recovering from a groin strain sustained last month.

The midfielder suffered the injury while he was away on international duty in September and has not featured for Liverpool since, but the Times reports that he will be fit and available for the Reds' trip to Huddersfield on October 20.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The 30-year-old - who has played just three minutes of club football in 2018/19 - has been training for the last three weeks but chose to rule himself out of Liverpool's last two matches to focus on completing extra sessions and making a full recovery.

He took this action on the advice of club medical staff, feeling that it made more sense to stay at home rather than travelling to Naples for a Champions League match in which he was unlikely to be involved.

Lallana has enjoyed limited game time since the end of the 2016/17 season, but Jurgen Klopp will need as many players as possible available as his team face three fixtures in the space of seven days.

After visiting the John Smith's Stadium in their next Premier League match, Liverpool host Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League before welcoming Cardiff to Anfield the following weekend.

A recurring hamstring injury kept Lallana on the treatment table for most of last season and he only made one Premier League start throughout the entire campaign. He did, however, play 60 minutes in the Champions League final, replacing the injured Mohamed Salah.

Lallana has made over 140 appearances for Liverpool since signing from Southampton in 2014.

