Liverpool's Naby Keita Trains Alone on International Duty Amid Concerns Over Injury Status

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Liverpool fans may be worried to know that combatant midfielder Naby Keita has trained alone whilst on international duty with Guinea.

Keita recently suffered a back injury during Liverpool’s 1-0 Champions League away defeat to Serie A high flyers Napoli. The 23-year-old Guinea international was taken to hospital in Italy after that scare. However, Keita was given the all-clear following a scan.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Last weekend in the Premier League clash against Manchester City, Keita was left to warm the bench and was left out of the squad against Chelsea the week before.

When James Milner suffered a hamstring injury early on in the game against the Citizens, Keita came off the bench to play 75 minutes in the 0-0 draw.

After recovering from the back injury, Keita is now back in Guinea during the international break, the opening game for the West Africans is Rwanda on Friday in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The question that is now being asked is whether or not the Liverpool star will be involved in the qualifier. Fears have now been raised that the energetic midfielder may miss that game after reports in the Guinea camp confirmed he’s been training on his own this week.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

While rumours are flying about that Keita may be carrying a knock, which is yet to be confirmed. However, if it is found to be that Keita is nursing an injury, fans may wonder why he was allowed to leave Anfield during the break.


On a positive note for the Reds, Adam Lallana has recovered from injury ahead of next weekends game against Huddersfield, where he is poised to make his second appearance of the season.

