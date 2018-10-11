Lyon President 'Cannot Guarantee' Midfielder Will Stay Amid Links With Man City & Spurs

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas has cast serious doubt over the future of two of his brightest midfielder talents, including Manchester City and Tottenham target Tanguy Ndombélé.

The 21-year-old Frenchman has become one of the most in-demand players in Europe over the last 12 months, attracting interest from all across the continent thanks to his performances whilst on loan at the Groupama Stadium last season.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Despite only joining the club permanently during the summer, Ndombélé is now expected to move away from the French side after recently getting his first call-up to the senior national team.

Lyon president Aulas has done very little to ease fans' concern over their star midfielder's future at the club, admitting that it would be difficult to hold onto Ndombélé - as well as Houssem Aouar - if European football's financial powerhouses come calling.

"When players decide to play in Madrid, Barcelona or Manchester...We did not decide to sell [Alexandre] Lacazette or [Corentin] Tolisso in the same way," Aulas told Radio Scoop, as quoted by GFFN. "I cannot guarantee that we will be able to keep Ndombélé or Aouar next summer."

Premier League sides Tottenham and Manchester City have been heavily linked with a move for the powerful midfielder throughout the season. 

But it appears that the two won't be left alone to scrap it out between themselves for his signature, as Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have also been linked with the youngster.

Ndombélé has a contract in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region until 2023, but potential suitors will be boosted following the latest comments from Aulas - a notoriously difficult negotiator.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Fans who want to get a glimpse of Ndombélé during the international break can do so during France's friendly against Iceland on October 11, or their UEFA Nations League match against Germany on October 16.

