Man City and Man Utd Chasing Highly Rated West Ham Goalkeeper After Impressive U23s Performances

West Ham's third choice goalkeeper Nathan Trott has been attracting interest from both halves of Manchester following impressive displays for the Hammers' Under-23s side.

The England Under-20 regular is also tipped to step up and challenge number one keeper Lukasz Fabianski amid rumours of an exit for backup keeper Adrian, who lost his place to Fabianski earlier this season.

According to the Mirror, the 17-year-old keeper has impressed officials from both Manchester United and Manchester City and has also attracted attention from German outfit RB Leipzig, who were also linked with Hammers defender Reece Oxford in the summer.





Although the German club may appear to lack appeal to Trott, the Bermuda-born keeper could take inspiration from the successes of Jadon Sancho, who left City to join Borussia Dortmund last summer - recently earning an England call up in the process.

Trott joined West Ham at the age of 17 and still has 18 months remaining on his contract but with bigger clubs interested, the Hammers face a battle to pin down the Englishman who was part of the Young Lions squad that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2017.





Hammers officials are also trying to reach an agreement over a new contract for midfielder Declan Rice, who has impressed during the early parts of the season.