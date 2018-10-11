Man City and Man Utd Chasing Highly Rated West Ham Goalkeeper After Impressive U23s Performances

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

West Ham's third choice goalkeeper Nathan Trott has been attracting interest from both halves of Manchester following impressive displays for the Hammers' Under-23s side. 

The England Under-20 regular is also tipped to step up and challenge number one keeper Lukasz Fabianski amid rumours of an exit for backup keeper Adrian, who lost his place to Fabianski earlier this season. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to the Mirror, the 17-year-old keeper has impressed officials from both Manchester United and Manchester City and has also attracted attention from German outfit RB Leipzig, who were also linked with Hammers defender Reece Oxford in the summer. 


Although the German club may appear to lack appeal to Trott, the Bermuda-born keeper could take inspiration from the successes of Jadon Sancho, who left City to join Borussia Dortmund last summer - recently earning an England call up in the process. 

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Trott joined West Ham at the age of 17 and still has 18 months remaining on his contract but with bigger clubs interested, the Hammers face a battle to pin down the Englishman who was part of the Young Lions squad that won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship in 2017. 


Trott, who has 18 months left on his current contract, interested several clubs during the latest transfer window with plenty of teams reportedly eyeing the goalkeeper for potential loan deals. 

Hammers officials are also trying to reach an agreement over a new contract for midfielder Declan Rice, who has impressed during the early parts of the season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)