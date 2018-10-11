Man City's Phil Foden Reveals Desire to Emulate Achievements of 'Biggest Inspiration' David Silva

Phil Foden has named Manchester City teammate David Silva as his biggest inspiration in football and stated his desire to emulate the achievements of the Spanish star.

Since joining Manchester City in 2010, Silva has won seven major trophies and has come to be recognised as one of the club's best ever players. He has also won the World Cup and the European Championships (twice) with Spain.

Proud to be here with the @England U21s. Looking forward to the next week 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/jZiWyAWRLZ — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) October 8, 2018

18-year-old Foden is just at the start of his footballing journey, but he recently scored his first goal in senior football for Manchester City and received his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad.

Asked who his biggest inspiration in football was, Foden told Sky Sports News: "David Silva, because I've seen him come through at City.

"He's been a great player for us and I've really enjoyed watching him."

Foden, when asked if he was looking to emulate Silva, replied: "Yeah, definitely. I watch him closely, he's a great player and someone I want to be like in the future.

"Probably him and Lionel Messi. I'm my own player, but they are great players. They have great characters, the show that on the pitch, and impress me every time they play."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Foden scored twice in the final and was awarded the tournament golden ball as England won the Under-17 World Cup last year.

He has been called into Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 squad for two Euro 2019 qualifiers against Andorra and Scotland, with England needing just one point to guarantee their place at next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino.