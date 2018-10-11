Man City's Phil Foden Reveals Desire to Emulate Achievements of 'Biggest Inspiration' David Silva

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Phil Foden has named Manchester City teammate David Silva as his biggest inspiration in football and stated his desire to emulate the achievements of the Spanish star.

Since joining Manchester City in 2010, Silva has won seven major trophies and has come to be recognised as one of the club's best ever players. He has also won the World Cup and the European Championships (twice) with Spain.

18-year-old Foden is just at the start of his footballing journey, but he recently scored his first goal in senior football for Manchester City and received his first call-up to the England Under-21 squad.

Asked who his biggest inspiration in football was, Foden told Sky Sports News: "David Silva, because I've seen him come through at City.

"He's been a great player for us and I've really enjoyed watching him."

Foden, when asked if he was looking to emulate Silva, replied: "Yeah, definitely. I watch him closely, he's a great player and someone I want to be like in the future.

"Probably him and Lionel Messi. I'm my own player, but they are great players. They have great characters, the show that on the pitch, and impress me every time they play."

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Foden scored twice in the final and was awarded the tournament golden ball as England won the Under-17 World Cup last year.

He has been called into Aidy Boothroyd's Under-21 squad for two Euro 2019 qualifiers against Andorra and Scotland, with England needing just one point to guarantee their place at next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)