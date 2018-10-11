Man Utd's Eric Bailly Emerges as January Target for Tottenham as Alderweireld Saga Resurfaces

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly has emerged as a reported target for Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, having also previously been the subject of rumoured interest from Arsenal.


Bailly was recently one of 10 players named in a media report claiming that United could experience a 'mass exodus' if under fire manager Jose Mourinho remains in charge beyond the end of the season, with the Ivorian apparently uncertain of any future he may have.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

A £30m signing in the summer of 2016, Bailly was sacrificed just 19 minutes into United's 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle at the weekend that many interpreted as a sign that the boss no longer has any faith in him.

Should the 24-year-old wish to move on, the latest gossip claims he will have at least one top suitor elsewhere in England. In turn, that could even re-open the Toby Alderweireld links for United after failing to land the Belgian during the summer.

According to the Daily Star, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is a 'big admirer' of Bailly and is described as 'keen' to strike a deal when the transfer window opens in January.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

One major detail overlooked by the Star's report is that Pochettino and Bailly have previous after briefly spending time together at Espanyol. Bailly was just a teenager when he joined the Spanish club in 2011 but Pochettino was manager there at the time.

It is said that Bailly has become 'increasingly disillusioned' with life at United. And while the story acknowledges a potential unwillingness from United to sell an asset to a direct rival, it is pointed out that it may aid them in 'luring' Alderweireld in the opposite direction.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)