Manchester City Reportedly Table Highest Bid for Ajax Star Matthijs de Ligt Amid Spurs Interest

Premier League champions Manchester City are understood to have the largest bid currently on the table for highly rated Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Dutch starlet, who already has seven caps for the Netherlands, is reportedly highly sought after - attracting interest from the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

He has also been linked with a move to Spurs, with the north London club having a good recent history of developing talents from Ajax such as Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Christian Eriksen.

However, according to Spanish newspaper Sport via SportWitness, it is Manchester City who have shown concrete interest, reportedly tabling a bid of around €60m.

De Ligt has been impressive for Ajax since breaking into their first team in 2016. He was part of the team that lost to Manchester United in the Europa League final in 2017, aged just 17. He also happens to be the second youngest goalscorer in Ajax history, behind Clarence Seedorf.

The deal might not be so easy to complete, though. De Ligt’s agent is none other than Mino Raiola, who represents the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba.





Raiola famously has a bad relationship with Guardiola, stemming back to Guardiola’s management of Ibrahimovic when the pair were at Barcelona.

This could see any potential deal between De Ligt and City scuppered, even if the Manchester club have the best offer on the table so far.

If City want their man then they will have to act fast, as it would be hard to imagine Ajax holding on to such a talent for much longer.