Manchester United Prepare Talks Over Bumper New Contract for Jesse Lingard

Manchester United will begin talks with midfielder Jesse Lingard with a view to extending his current £100,000-a-week contract at Old Trafford.

The 25-year-old last penned a new deal with the club in 2017, an agreement which would see Lingard tied to United for another four years at least.

At the time Lingard was largely on the periphery of Manchester United's first team, but the England international has since become a first team regular in the north-west and is now one of the first names on José Mourinho's team sheet.

Manchester United now want to reward Lingard with a new long-term contract and a boosted salary to keep him at the club, according to the Metro, who have learned that although talks are set to take place as early as this month, any new deal is unlikely to come into effect until 2019.

Jesse Lingard hasn’t scored since February. Alexis Sánchez has three goals to his name since arriving in January. Romelu Lukaku lacks all sorts of confidence. Marcus Rashford is hit and miss. And Anthony Martial is yet to be trusted. It’s not looking pretty. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) October 3, 2018

Lingard's long-term future at the club will be vital if Manchester United want to find their feet and return to the top of the Premier League's hierarchy. However, there are still a number of first team players whose future is up in the air.

As many as 11 players are currently entering the final year of their contract at Old Trafford. The likes of David De Gea, Anthony Martial and three others are expected to have their time at the club extended by an extra season due to a clause in their deals.

However, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling and Ander Herrera are among six players who will leave the club for free next summer unless a new contract is put on the table.