Maurizio Sarri Keen on Signing Alessio Romagnoli as Chelsea Look to Bolster Defensive Options

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for Manchester United target Alessio Romagnoli after the Italian's strong start to the season with Serie A giants Milan.

Romagnoli has established himself as Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso's first choice centre back this season, with the Italian choosing to alternate between Mateo Musacchio and Cristian Zapata to partner the 23-year-old at the heart of Milan's defence.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

According to the Sun, Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is interested in the young defender and may look to swoop for the centre back before United get the chance.

Sarri could be pushed into a move for the Milan centre back due to the lack of centre back options at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian is aware Gary Cahill could leave in January or the summer, according to the Telegraph, highlighting the Blues' need for reinforcements at centre back.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Sarri is also faced with the headache of possibly losing Andreas Christensen, who recently revealed that he's ready to quit the west London club because of a lack of playing time.

The Dane said, as quoted by Sky Sports: "I cannot stand to have so much patience again. Now I'm 22 years old and I really want to play. In the last three seasons, I've played, so it's clear that I do not see me staying if my current situation is also true in the future.

"It's too early to talk about when to change if I'm going to change. But it is clear that it is not a good situation for me."