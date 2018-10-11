Mexico will host Costa Rica in a friendly at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey on Thursday.

Costa Rica's last match was a 3–0 loss to Japan in a September friendly.

Mexico is coming off a 1–0 loss to USA. Mexico reached the round of 16 for a seventh straight time before losing to Brazil in the World Cup. Following the World Cup, manager Juan Carlos Osorio decided to move on to manage Paraguay, and Tuca Ferretti is currently in charge of El Tri on an interim basis.

Costa Rica will play Colombia, while Mexico will next face Chile to close the October fixture window.

