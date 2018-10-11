How to Watch Mexico vs. Costa Rica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Mexico vs. Costa Rica friendly on Thursday, Oct. 11.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 11, 2018

Mexico will host Costa Rica in a friendly at Estadio Universitario in Monterrey on Thursday.

Costa Rica's last match was a 3–0 loss to Japan in a September friendly.

Mexico is coming off a 1–0 loss to USA. Mexico reached the round of 16 for a seventh straight time before losing to Brazil in the World Cup. Following the World Cup, manager Juan Carlos Osorio decided to move on to manage Paraguay, and Tuca Ferretti is currently in charge of El Tri on an interim basis.

Costa Rica will play Colombia, while Mexico will next face Chile to close the October fixture window.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: Univision

Live Stream: You can watch the match live fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

