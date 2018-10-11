Monaco Sack Leonardo Jardim After 10-Match Winless Run With Thierry Henry Favourite to Take Over

Monaco have announced that they have parted company with manager Leonardo Jardim after four years under his leadership, with former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry tipped to take over at the 2016/17 Ligue 1 winners.

Jardim took over in the summer of 2014 and three years later he secured a memorable Ligue 1 triumph as the Principality club were crowned title winners ahead of Paris Saint-Germain - the only side to do so in the last six years and their first league title since 1999/2000.

They also reached the semi finals of the Champions League that season but they were stripped of many key players that summer including Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy.

One win from nine league matches at the start of this season left Monaco with no choice but to part company with Jardim.

"I want to thank Leonardo with deepest respect for all the work he has done," said Monaco's vice-president and general manager Vadim Vasilyev in a statement on the club website.

"Leonardo has established himself on the bench of AS Monaco as a reference in Europe and leaves behind a very positive balance sheet.

"His tenure will remain as one of the most beautiful pages in the history of the club. Leonardo will always be part of the AS Monaco family."

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Jardim also placed on record his gratitude to the club.





"I am grateful and proud to have been able to coach AS Monaco for more than four years," he said. "I have always given the best of myself and worked with passion. We have won great victories together and I will always keep those memories with me."

Current Belgium coach Thierry Henry, who was also linked with the Aston Villa job, is the strong favourite to replace Jardim at the Stade Louis II.