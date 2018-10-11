Napoli Goalkeeper Alex Meret Set for Return Next Week Following Lengthy Injury Lay Off

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti will welcome goalkeeper Alex Meret into his active squad after the international break, with Napoli announcing that the player has been given the green light and can resume playing after an arm injury suffered in training.

The stopper moved to Naples from Udinese for a reported €35m during the summer but broke a bone in his arm during his first practice session with his new team. Having missed all of their matches so far this season, the 21-year-old is now set to return to active duty but could find it hard to displace an in-form David Ospina.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"The goalkeeper has fully recovered from injury," the Serie A side announced via their official website on Thursday. "Alex Meret has today received the all clear and is now able to resume full training."

The player was already working on the training ground and had been diving on his injured arm without pain, but he still needed the all-clear from the surgeon who operated on him earlier this year. Napoli have also confirmed as much via their Twitter account.

Translation: "Alex Meret has been subjected to a control visit with by the surgeon who operated on him, who declared that the player has recovered and can fully resume his competitive activity."

As fate would have it, I Partenopei are set to play Meret's former club Udinese when Serie A activity resumes next weekend and the keeper will be available to compete.

