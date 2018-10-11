Poland hosts Portugal on Thursday at Silesian Stadium in a UEFA Nations League tournament match.

Portugal beat Italy 1–0 in its first Nations League match in September. The team has left captain Cristiano Ronaldo off its squad for a series of upcoming matches as he faces allegations of rape in the United States. Ronaldo will miss the Poland game, a Scotland friendly and the next round of international matches in November.

Poland is coming off a 1–1 draw in a friendly against Ireland in September. The team also drew with Italy in its first Nations League matchup. Poland was the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup group stage despite being the top-seeded team in its quartet.

Poland will next face Italy in a Nations League match, while Portugal takes on Scotland in a friendly.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Sling TV. Univision Now. ESPN+. You can also watch the match live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

