How to Watch Poland vs. Portugal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Poland vs. Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, Oct. 11.

By Charlotte Carroll
October 11, 2018

Poland hosts Portugal on Thursday at Silesian Stadium in a UEFA Nations League tournament match. 

Portugal beat Italy 1–0 in its first Nations League match in September. The team has left captain Cristiano Ronaldo off its squad for a series of upcoming matches as he faces allegations of rape in the United States. Ronaldo will miss the Poland game, a Scotland friendly and the next round of international matches in November. 

Poland is coming off a 1–1 draw in a friendly against Ireland in September. The team also drew with Italy in its first Nations League matchup. Poland was the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup group stage despite being the top-seeded team in its quartet. 

Poland will next face Italy in a Nations League match, while Portugal takes on Scotland in a friendly.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Sling TV. Univision Now. ESPN+. You can also watch the match live on Fubo TVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)