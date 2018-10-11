Real Madrid Boosted as Key Pair Marcelo and Isco Near Full Fitness After Spells Out

Real Madrid have been handed a major boost as both Marcelo and Isco near full fitness after spells out of the team due to a calf injury and acute appendicitis respectively.

Marcelo has missed Real's last three games in all competitions - Atletico Madrid, CSKA Moscow and Alaves. But a report from Marca can reveal that the Brazilian trained at the same pace as the rest of the players not called up for international duty during Wednesday's session.

As there were no problems or recurrences it is suggested that Marcelo will be available to take to the field when Real face Levante after the international break on October 20.

Isco is another player who has made positive progress in training this week. A separate Marca report notes that Wednesday was his second consecutive day of training after successfully going under the knife on September 25 to cure his appendicitis.

He may not be ready in time to face Levante, but he is tipped to at least get a 'few minutes' against Viktoria Plzen in a crucial Champions League game a few days later.

After that, the first Clásico of the season against Barcelona will be played at Camp Nou on October 28. Real will be hoping that by then they have recovered from a blip that has seen the team fail to win any of the last three La Liga games.

With 14 points from eight games, Los Blancos currently trail Barça and Atletico by a single point, with Sevilla topping the table a point further ahead on 16.