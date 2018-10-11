Reiss Nelson Reveals Why He Left Arsenal on Loan to Join Bundesliga Side Hoffenheim

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has lifted the lid on his reasons for swapping the Emirates for German club Hoffenheim and revealed how boss Julian Nagelsmann played a big part in the switch.

Eighteen-year-old Nelson, who has appeared 16 times for the Gunners, signed a new long term contract with Arsenal in August before surprising many with a switch to the Rhein Neckar Arena on a season long loan.

Joosep Martinson/GettyImages

Nelson told the FA website: "A loan wasn't always my first option, but when I heard the Bundesliga and Hoffenheim was an option for me and working with the manager there, it was something I wanted to do."

In moving to Germany in search of regular first team football, Nelson is the eighth young English player to be contracted to a Bundesliga club, joining the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman, and before them Oliver Burke.

The forward has made an impressive start in Germany, scoring two goals in four appearances including on his debut, and was duly rewarded with an England Under-21 call-up for the side’s clashes with Andorra and Scotland.

MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/GettyImages

Nelson, whose dad is German, spoke of his reason for the switch despite his promising pre-season at Arsenal under new manager Unai Emery, and gave credit to new boss Julian Nagelsmann.


He added: "Julian's a great manager and he's got belief in young players so it's a good place for me to go and play. He's very young, he's only 31 and I think it's important to go to a team and a coach who believes in you, so he was the main reason because he is willing to play us," said the 18-year-old.

"It was hard to leave my boyhood club Arsenal, it's still my dream to play for Arsenal, but I know I have to put that on hold and go and play abroad to get some experience in Germany.

"So I'm trying to do my stuff there, get stronger and come back ready to play for Arsenal’s first team, so I had to take the opportunity to go there."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)