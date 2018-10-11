Reiss Nelson Reveals Why He Left Arsenal on Loan to Join Bundesliga Side Hoffenheim

Arsenal youngster Reiss Nelson has lifted the lid on his reasons for swapping the Emirates for German club Hoffenheim and revealed how boss Julian Nagelsmann played a big part in the switch.

Eighteen-year-old Nelson, who has appeared 16 times for the Gunners, signed a new long term contract with Arsenal in August before surprising many with a switch to the Rhein Neckar Arena on a season long loan.

Nelson told the FA website: "A loan wasn't always my first option, but when I heard the Bundesliga and Hoffenheim was an option for me and working with the manager there, it was something I wanted to do."

In moving to Germany in search of regular first team football, Nelson is the eighth young English player to be contracted to a Bundesliga club, joining the likes of Jadon Sancho and Ademola Lookman, and before them Oliver Burke.

The forward has made an impressive start in Germany, scoring two goals in four appearances including on his debut, and was duly rewarded with an England Under-21 call-up for the side’s clashes with Andorra and Scotland.

Nelson, whose dad is German, spoke of his reason for the switch despite his promising pre-season at Arsenal under new manager Unai Emery, and gave credit to new boss Julian Nagelsmann.





He added: "Julian's a great manager and he's got belief in young players so it's a good place for me to go and play. He's very young, he's only 31 and I think it's important to go to a team and a coach who believes in you, so he was the main reason because he is willing to play us," said the 18-year-old.

"It was hard to leave my boyhood club Arsenal, it's still my dream to play for Arsenal, but I know I have to put that on hold and go and play abroad to get some experience in Germany.

"So I'm trying to do my stuff there, get stronger and come back ready to play for Arsenal’s first team, so I had to take the opportunity to go there."