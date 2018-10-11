Saul Niguez Reveals Plans to Retire at Atlético Madrid Despite Barcelona Interest

Atlético Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has stated he has no interest in leaving Diego Simeone’s side, and he wants to continue playing for Los Rojiblancos until retirement despite interest from Barcelona.

Saul broke into the Rojiblancos first team during the 2013/14 campaign and has been key to Simeone’s system since. Last July the 23-year-old signed a nine-year contract - one of the longest in football history - keeping him at the Wanda Metropolitano until June 2026.

Saul was asked on Radio Nacional Espana if he planned to spend his entire career at Atlético, and answered: “That’s why I signed a long-term contract.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

“That’s my intention, to be at Atlético Madrid all my life, but in the world of football you never know...For me, yes [I want to retire at Atlético], but maybe I have a bad couple of years and then they grow to not love me anymore."

Saul made 56 appearances last season, helping Atlético to win the Europa League and second place in La Liga. The Spaniard also opened the scoring in Atlético's 2018 UEFA Super Cup victory over rivals Real Madrid.

This season the midfielder has started every league and Champions League game bar one. Atlético are one point off the top in La Liga and have taken maximum points in their Champions League group so far.

With club captain Gabi departing in the summer Saul's importance at the club only grew. At 23 Saul has his prime years ahead of him and the news he intends to commit those years to Atlético will embolden fans, teammates, and manager alike.