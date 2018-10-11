Steve Parish Admits Crystal Palace Would Be Interested in January Swoop for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish admits that Crystal Palace would be interested in bringing Ruben Loftus-Cheek back to Selhurst Park, if Chelsea decide to send the England midfielder out on loan in January.

Loftus-Cheek spent the second half of last season on loan with the Eagles and made a major impact. He was so impressive for Roy Hodgson's team that Gareth Southgate included him in his England squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Palace were unable to renew Loftus-Cheek's loan deal during the summer but he is not seeing much action for Chelsea this season, playing just 33 minutes of Premier League football so far.

Parish says that Palace would welcome Loftus-Cheek back, but also claims that it is unhelpful to become too fixated on one player.

"I don’t know if it helps us to constantly talk about it," Parish told the Five Year Plan podcast. "Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a contracted player at Chelsea. Chelsea will decide if they want to loan him out. Chelsea will talk with his representative to decide where he goes.

"If they want to loan him out then I’m sure he will be a player that we and a lot of other clubs will be interested in. Because he has been at our club will it play in our favour? It might, or it might not.

"It is one player. We need to look at what we might need in January, that will play out as well. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, along with others, will be in our thoughts if they become available."

Loftus-Cheek's lack of game time has resulted in him being dropped from the England squad for their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Croatia and Spain.

