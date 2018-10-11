Sunderland Reach Agreement With Didier Ndong Following Contract Termination

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Sunderland have confirmed that Gabonese midfielder Didier Ndong has officially left the Stadium of Light after the club and the player reached an amicable settlement for his contract termination.

The League One side terminated Ndong's contract last month after he went AWOL for four months following a failed summer move to Torino. He failed to show up for training in July after the summer break, nor in the subsequent months.

"Sunderland AFC has reached an agreement with Didier Ndong for his departure on amicable terms," said the club in a statement.

"As of 8 October 2018, he is no longer an employee of the club.

"There is an agreement with the player for a payment by way of compensation upon his signing for a new club."

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Ndong joined Sunderland from Lorient for £13.6m in 2016 and made 54 appearances for the Black Cats, the last of which came in January of this year.

He was sent out on loan to Watford in January but never made a single appearance for the Hornets, only appearing four times as an unused substitute.

Ndong's former teammate Papy Djilobodji was also sacked last month for a breach of contract, having returned from an agreed period of voluntary unpaid leave over a month late. He also failed a fitness test upon his return.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)