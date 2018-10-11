Toby Alderweireld Reveals Teammate Jan Vertonghen Is Devastated Following Hamstring Injury

Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderwiereld has revealed that compatriot Jan Vertonghen is devastated after picking up an injury. The 31-year-old defender could be out for a while with a hamstring injury that he picked up a during Spurs’ 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town last month.

He has since missed Tottenham’s Champions League clash against Barcelona, and Premier League win over Cardiff. It was initially believed that the Belgian international would return to action in November, but recent reports from the The Mirror suggest that the star defender could be out for more than two months.

The injury lay-off for Vertonghen, one of the club’s senior and most experienced players, is a huge blow to Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. Alderweireld, Vertonghen's club and national teammate, has revealed that the Belgian is devastated after his injury.

The veteran defender will not only miss out on playing for his country this month in the UEFA Nations League, but he is expected to miss Tottenham’s crucial matches against Manchester City, Chelsea, Inter and potentially Barcelona. Alderweireld admitted that his compatriot is gutted about being sidelined.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“He is devastated he can’t play but will try to come back as quickly as possible,” said Alderweireld in an interview with Sky Sports. “If you’re injured it’s always mentally hard. He will get through this and become stronger.”

Due to the absence of Vertonghen, Pochettino has partnered Alderweireld alongside Colombian Davinson Sanchez at the heart of the defence.

The duo are likely to partner again when the north London club will take on West Ham at the London Stadium after the international break.