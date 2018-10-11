Tottenham Fans React After Danny Rose Pulls Out of England Squad With Groin Injury

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

The English FA have confirmed that Tottenham left back Danny Rose has pulled out of the England squad after picking up a groin injury, leaving Spurs fans questioning how many fit players they have left in their depleted squad.

Rose left the field against Cardiff with a groin injury but linked up with his English teammates ahead of their matches against Croatia and Spain, suggesting the 28-year-old had recovered.

However, tweeting from the official English FA page, the association announced that Rose arrived to the squad with a ‘minor’ injury, and now has subsequently been sent home for precautionary measures.

Tottenham's injury crisis is deepening and the club may now rue the summer in which they failed to add a single player to their ranks. Other injury concerns for Mauricio Pochettino's men include Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen.

Although Ben Davies is a like-for-like replacement for Rose on the left, Spurs fans have been having their say on their congested medical room.

Others feel this could actually work in favour of Spurs, with Rose getting more time to recover and get fully fit before the domestic action resumes on 20 October, when Tottenham take on West Ham.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)