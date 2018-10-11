Tottenham Fans React After Danny Rose Pulls Out of England Squad With Groin Injury

The English FA have confirmed that Tottenham left back Danny Rose has pulled out of the England squad after picking up a groin injury, leaving Spurs fans questioning how many fit players they have left in their depleted squad.

Rose left the field against Cardiff with a groin injury but linked up with his English teammates ahead of their matches against Croatia and Spain, suggesting the 28-year-old had recovered.

🚨 Squad update 🚨



Having arrived in camp with minor injuries, @Alex_Macca23 and Danny Rose have now returned to their clubs and won't feature in this month's games.#threelions pic.twitter.com/wufZtNakjB — England (@England) October 11, 2018

However, tweeting from the official English FA page, the association announced that Rose arrived to the squad with a ‘minor’ injury, and now has subsequently been sent home for precautionary measures.

Tottenham's injury crisis is deepening and the club may now rue the summer in which they failed to add a single player to their ranks. Other injury concerns for Mauricio Pochettino's men include Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen.

Although Ben Davies is a like-for-like replacement for Rose on the left, Spurs fans have been having their say on their congested medical room.

"Danny Rose" is injured? is there a player on tottenham player that is not injured. — Theo Viken (@TheoViken) October 11, 2018

It's reported as minor so hopefully he's fit and raring to go when the prem starts up again 🤞👍 — ³ (@DannyRxse) October 11, 2018

Another player to add to our list of injuries — Ryan Hammett (@ryan_hammett) October 9, 2018

Have we got any fit players left — Ben (@heisenben) October 11, 2018

Others feel this could actually work in favour of Spurs, with Rose getting more time to recover and get fully fit before the domestic action resumes on 20 October, when Tottenham take on West Ham.