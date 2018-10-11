Tottenham Reveal Jan Vertonghen Could Return to Training in December After Good Response to Injury

Tottenham have revealed they expect defender Jan Vertonghen to return to full training by December.

The 31-year-old centre back suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Londoners against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium late last month and has been monitored by Spurs' medical department over the last 12 days.

Given their assessment, the club report that he should be able to resume training in December, having responded well to rehabilitation.

"Jan Vertonghen sustained a hamstring injury against Huddersfield Town on 29 September, which has been monitored closely over the past 12 days," Tottenham said in a statement via their official website on Thursday.

"Further investigation has shown a good initial response to rehabilitation. The Belgium international defender will now continue his recovery with a view to returning to full training by December."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Vertonghen played in Tottenham's first seven Premier League outings, scoring a goal against Newcastle on the opening day in the process, before going down injured against the Terriers.