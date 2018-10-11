Tottenham Reveal Jan Vertonghen Could Return to Training in December After Good Response to Injury

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Tottenham have revealed they expect defender Jan Vertonghen to return to full training by December.

The 31-year-old centre back suffered a hamstring injury while playing for the Londoners against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith's Stadium late last month and has been monitored by Spurs' medical department over the last 12 days.

Given their assessment, the club report that he should be able to resume training in December, having responded well to rehabilitation.

"Jan Vertonghen sustained a hamstring injury against Huddersfield Town on 29 September, which has been monitored closely over the past 12 days," Tottenham said in a statement via their official website on Thursday.

"Further investigation has shown a good initial response to rehabilitation. The Belgium international defender will now continue his recovery with a view to returning to full training by December."

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Vertonghen played in Tottenham's first seven Premier League outings, scoring a goal against Newcastle on the opening day in the process, before going down injured against the Terriers.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)