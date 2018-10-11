How to Watch USA vs. Colombia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the United States face Colombia in an international friendly on Thursday, Oct. 11.

By Michael Shapiro
October 11, 2018

The U.S. men's national team will host an international friendly on Thursday night, facing Colombia. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

Thursday's matchup will mark the USMNT's seventh international friendly of 2018. The United States sports a 3–2–2 record in that time, most recently defeating Mexico 1–0 on Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Dave Sarachan will continue to lead the USMNT as the interim head coach as the organization's general manager Earnie Stewart continues his coaching search.

Colombia, which fell to England on penalty kicks in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, is led by veterans James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Los Cafeteros beat Venezuela 2-1 and tied Argentina 0-0 in their most recent matches since their trip to Russia.

Here's how you can watch tje match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Sling TV or Fox Sports GO

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)