The U.S. men's national team will host an international friendly on Thursday night, facing Colombia. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday's matchup will mark the USMNT's seventh international friendly of 2018. The United States sports a 3–2–2 record in that time, most recently defeating Mexico 1–0 on Sept. 11 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Dave Sarachan will continue to lead the USMNT as the interim head coach as the organization's general manager Earnie Stewart continues his coaching search.

Colombia, which fell to England on penalty kicks in the round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, is led by veterans James Rodriguez and Radamel Falcao. Los Cafeteros beat Venezuela 2-1 and tied Argentina 0-0 in their most recent matches since their trip to Russia.

Here's how you can watch tje match:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Qualified subscribers can also watch on Sling TV or Fox Sports GO.

