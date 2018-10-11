Wales 1-4 Spain: Report, Ratings & Reaction as La Furia Run Riot Over Dragons in Cardiff

By 90Min
October 11, 2018

Paco Alcacer scored twice as an impressive Spain swept aside a largely abject Wales side without Gareth Bale at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

Borussia Dortmund striker Alcacer netted a first half brace, with both strikes coming either side of Sergio Ramos' header, before substitute Marc Bartra wrapped up the visitors' scoring with a 74th minute effort.

Ryan Giggs' side improved late on as they grabbed a consolation through Sam Vokes, but the golf in class between the two sides was apparent long before the Burnley striker scored.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Check out our breakdown of the game below.

WALES

Key Talking Point


It's nothing surprising, but Wales were always going to struggle against such a good defence without star man Gareth Bale in the team.

Sam Vokes did his best up front, eventually scoring, while Aaron Ramsey had a few half decent turns here and there, but the Dragons never had enough to properly worry Spain's defence.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: Hennessey (5); Gunter (5), Williams (4), Davies (5); Roberts (5), Ampadu (5), Allen (6), John (5); Wilson (6), Vokes (7), Ramsey (6).


Substitutes: Chester (6), Brooks (7*), King (5), Richards (5), Smith (5), Lawrence (6).

STAR MAN - Wales never looked anything more than lively, and David Brooks was probably the summation of that. He's had a really good start to life at Bournemouth and will only grow in importance for Ryan Giggs' side. His assist for Sam Vokes' strike was sublime, too.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

WORST PLAYER - Ashley Williams was all at sea when defending at set pieces. Ramos had a shockingly easy task to nod in from a free kick and Stoke defender Williams should have organised his team better.

SPAIN


Key Talking Point


Spain have had something of a resurgence since their dismal World Cup campaign, thrashing Croatia 6-0 before beating England at Wembley.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

It almost seems like it doesn't matter who La Furia include in their team. The end result was never in doubt on Thursday after they took the lead early on, and the ridiculousness of their squad depth makes Spain a really exciting international team.

Player Ratings


Starting XI: De Gea (5); Azpilicueta (6), Albiol (6), Ramos (8), Gaya (7); Ceballos (7), Rodri (8), Saul (7); Suso (6), Alcacer (9*).


Substitutes: Arrizabalaga (5), Bartra (7), Koke (6), Jonny (6), Aspas (6), Rodrigo (5).

STAR MAN - Sergio Ramos scored, taking advantage of some pretty abject Wales defending, and kept a clean sheet, but Paco Alcacer staked his claim for a regular starting place under Luis Enrique with a brace.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

He's been on fire for Dortmund this season and this latest performance does little to harm his bid to become Spain's regular number nine ahead of the likes of Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata. 

WORST PLAYER - Spain four by four goals. It's tricky to give the award of worst player to anybody in a team that wins 4-0.


Neither David de Gea or Kepa Arrizabalaga had much to do, so they can split this honour.

Looking Ahead

Spain play England next in the Nations League, with the Three Lions taking on Croatia on Friday night.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Wales also have a Nations League fixture to look forward to when they play the Republic of Ireland on 16 October.

