How to Watch Wales vs. Spain: Friendly Live Stream, Start Time

How to watch Wales face Spain in an international friendly on Thursday, Oct. 11.

By Michael Shapiro
October 11, 2018

Wales will host an international friendly on Thursday, facing Spain. Kickoff from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Thursday will mark Wales' first international friendly since May. They are 0–2–1 in friendlies this year, most recently tying Mexico 0-0 on May 28. Wales played in two UEFA Nations League matches last month, defeating Ireland 4-1 on Sept. 6 and losing to Denmark 2-0 on Sept. 9.

Spain has rebounded after being ousted by Russia in the round of 16 in the World Cup, entering the match on the heels of Nations League wins over England and Croatia last month.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream:  You can watch the match live on ESPN+ and on the WatchESPN app.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

